Pavon helps Boca Juniors rise to fifth

Defending champions Boca Juniors scored twice either side of half-time to secure a 4-0 away victory over San Martin in the Superliga Argentina.
Argentina international winger Cristian Pavon on Thursday opened the scoring by latching onto a Mauro Zarate through ball and firing a low shot past goalkeeper Luis Ardente, reports Xinhua news agency.
Zarate then doubled the visitors' lead with a long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.
Pavon set up Ramon Avila for Boca's third goal shortly after the restart and Emmanuel Mas completed the rout by rifling in from close range 13 minutes from time.
The result at Hilario Sanchez stadium in the northwestern Argentine city of San Juan lifted Boca to fifth in the 26-team standings with 28 points from 15 matches, 11 points shy of leaders Racing Club. San Martin were left in the 21st place with just 15 points.
--IANS
gau/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU