Real Madrid dispatch Girona to reach Copa del Rey semis

scored twice to lead Real Madrid 3-1 over Girona in the second leg of the quarterfinal tie, allowing the Blancos to advance to the final four by a decisive 7-3 on aggregate.

The French international was the dominant figure of the match at the here on Thursday night, reports news.

Yet the first important action of the night came in Real Madrid's end, where the hosts won a free kick in the second minute and hit the cross-bar, squandering a great opportunity to narrow Girona's deficit to one goal.

After threatening the Girona goal on three separate occasions, Benzema outfoxed keeper to make it 1-0 in the 27th minute.

Now trailing by three goals on aggregate, Girona remained energetic on the attack, but top strikers and struggled.

With three minutes left in the first half, Benzema struck again with a shot that caromed off the right post and into the net to shatter any remaining hopes for a Girona comeback.

symbolically threw in the towel in the 57th minute, pulling his best player, Stuani, out of the game with an eye toward the team's weekend match in

Job done, Benzema went off a minute later to make room for

The contest entered a spell of tedium that lasted until the 71st minute, when Girona's scored his first professional goal to reduce the gap to 6-3.

Four minutes later, put the ball past Iraizoz to restore Real Madrid's advantage to four goals.

Trailing by 10 points in La Liga, Real Madrid are highly motivated to give a good account of themselves in the

Also through to the semifinals are Barcelona, who are hoping to hoist the Copa de Rey trophy for a fifth consecutive year; Valencia and

Real Madrid have won the competition 19 times. have 30 titles to their credit.

Betis won the Copa in 2005, which is also the last time the club reached the final four. This year's final will be played at their home, in

The most recent of Valencia's seven Copa del Rey championships came in 2008.

--IANS

gau/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)