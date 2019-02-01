Fluminense secure ex-Brazil midfielder Ganso

Fluminense FC announced that it has secured former Ganso on a five-year deal.

The 29-year-old arrives on a free transfer after rescinding his contract with Spain's Sevilla, reports

"The Ganso is now a Fluminense player," the side said on Thursday.

Ganso, once regarded as one of Brazil's most promising talents, made just 18 league appearances for after joining the club from in 2016.

He spent the first half of the 2018-19 season on loan at French outfit Amiens.

