PayPal makes $500mn investment in Uber: Report

Global is investing $500 million in ahead of the highly anticipated (IPO), the media cited the ride-sharing updated S1 filing.

"I don't think you spend that kind of unless it's part of a global strategy to enable these new super-platforms," Ryan Gilbert, at was quoted as saying by the CNBC.

" needs to step on the growth and these investments will buy the company access to millions of global customers."

Earlier in March, the payments had invested $750 million in Argentina's giant

has been working with providing since 2013 and is its lead processing in the US and (but not the only one globally), according to the

Notably, this is the second big pre-IPO investment that has announced this month.

The self driving unit of the global ride-sharing announced a $1 billion investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBanks Vision Fund, and Denso last week.

Uber officially filed its IPO process last week with the public filing of its prospectus. It would be listed on the (NYSE) under the symbol "UBER".

According to market sources, the company may provide a price range for its shares later in April and would go public in May.

--IANS

ksc/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)