Petr Novotny to drive Scania India operations

Swedish bus and truck maker Scania AB on Wednesday said Petr Novotny would be the new Managing Director of its India operations.
"Czech-born Novotny has been with us for 11 years in key positions spanning sales, financial services, information systems, human resources and purchases," said the city-based firm in a statement.
The 127-year-old transport solutions major set up its India arm in 2011 with an automobile assembly facility at Narasapura in the Kolar district, about 50 km northeast of Bengaluru.
"Petr will drive our growth strategy with a new vision and mission," said the statement.
Scania entered India in partnership with Larson & Toubro (L&T) in 2007 with its trucks in the mining and construction segments.
"I feel privileged to lead the India business when the industry is undergoing transformation. India is a key market for us in terms of growth and we are committed to bring sustainable products and solutions to fuel the automotive industry," said Novotny on his appointment.
Petr comes with international experience across geographies, including a decade-long stint in South Africa, Central Europe and Germany.
Petr earlier worked with Philip Morris International, Coca-Cola and Deloitte in leadership capacities bringing about a decade's experience to lead the Scania Group in India.
With 49,300 employees in 100 countries, the company's sales and service network is present where its customers need it. Research and development activities are located in Sweden, India and Brazil.
Scania also makes industrial and marine engines.
--IANS
fb/oeb/pcj
