Deloitte to provide education, skills training to 10 mn girls, women by 2030 in India

Professional services firm Sunday said it will provide and skills training to 10 million girls and women in with an aim to equip them to find a meaningful work.

The exercise will be carried out under its globalinitiative WorldClass, said in a statement.

The initiative aims "to support 10 million girls and women by 2030 through and skills development," it said.

It said that globally, the WorldClass initiative seeks to prepare 50millionpeople to be better equipped for the future of work,in line with the United Nations'Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Deloitte's WorldClass programme in will focus on improving girls' retention rate in school, higher educational outcomes, and skills development for women to access employment, it added.

Under the initiative, partnerships will be launched with organisations such as Katha and Pratham. These organisations are working to improve the learning outcomes of millions of children and young people in schools and communities across

Our goal with WorldClass is to empower 50 million people globally by 2030,by providing them access to the and skills required to find meaningful work in the new economy," Punit Renjen, Global CEO, said.

The world is on the brink of a seismic shift with the emergence of the Industry 4.0 wave, and to thrive in it, "we must work together so that no one is left behind, he said.

Across India, he said, almost 40 per cent of girls aged 15-18 years drop out of school and college, and only 26 per cent of women are employed.

As one of the emerging economies on the world stage today, India's demographic dividend forms an integral component of its growth story. The task of harnessing its power has to be fuelled by the private sector," a Deloitte India said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)