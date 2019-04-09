Chintels Group launches Phase II of luxury project Chintels Serenity

After the successful completion of Chintels Serenity Phase I, Chintels Group, one of the fastest growing developers in and region, today announced the launch of its second chapter- Chintels Serenity Phase II in Sector 109, Chintels Metropolis on Expressway Gurugram. Redefining the concept of luxury and harmony, Chintels Serenity Phase II consists of 6 high-rise towers having a total of 324 apartments. The project consists of 3 and 4 bedroom apartments across 5 categories, in the range of 1590, 1955, 2100, 2375 and 2925 sq ft respectively. The construction of the project has begun in October 2018 and the expected time of delivery of the project is 31st December 2023.

Having total saleable area of 4,85,660 square feet, Chintels Serenity Phase II will consist of 6 High-rise Towers. One of the unique attributes of this project is the low density of the project with just 324 Apartments spread across 6 towers out of which 3 towers will have 4 apartments per floor and rest 3 towers will have only 2 apartments per floor. The design, which has been conceptualized by Design Forum India, is a mix of contemporary architecture, cutting-edge design, state of art security and innovative use of spaces and elements to create a landscape harmonious with nature.

"Chintels Serenity (Phase I & amp; II) is a luxurious 9,49,660 square foot high-rise complex which consists of 444 apartments in 9.75 acres in the heart of New Gurugram. We are extremely excited and proud to launch Phase II which aims at providing the best quality in at best locations in We have worked hard on product design and customised financial plans to make home-ownership a dream come true for a new segment of customers. Despite the delays in of the construction Expressway, the area has becoming immensely popular and witnessing incremental demand over the years. With close proximity to as well as Gurugram the area has a huge potential and will evolve as the next popular residential and commercial hub in the Capital Region," said, Prashant Solomon, Managing Director, and Treasurer, CREDAI

Chintels Serenity Phase II is part of Chintels Metropolis, a self-sustained area development by Chintels, which will provide quality housing and living environment spread across 3 premium sectors of Gurugram: Sector 109, 108 & amp; 106. The first phase of construction of Chintels Serenity has already been completed and is ready-to-move, Phase II is currently under construction and its possession date is 31st Dec 2023.

Upcoming projects of the group include Chintels Center in Sector 114, a commercial project which is a mix of and office space. Spread across over 6.79 acres of land, this project will house best of anchor stores, high street brands and best of gourmet cuisines. Chintels Techno Park, state of the art IT office complex, is another future project of the

* Chintels Paradiso, the first group housing project by Chintels. A part of Chintels Metropolis, Chintels Paradiso has emerged as one of the most profitable group housing projects in NCR in the recent years with over 300 families already living happily there.

* Chintels Corporate Park -the first iconic commercial office building at the gateway of Gurugram is spread in 3.23 acres of land having 2.12 lakh sq ft of leasable area. A melange of comfort and technique Chintels Corporate Park is the next gen LEED Gold rated complex.

* Chintels Techno Park is an upcoming state of the art IT office complex.

* A 168-acres luxury integrated township called International City (being jointly developed by Chintels, and QVC Realty).

* Chintels Co-partnered project with ATS for the project ATS Kacoon in Sector 109 of New Gurugram comprising of 444 apartments in 11 acres of land designed by the

