Photographs capture social, biological facets of menstruation

Hard-hitting photographs by lensman Niraj Gera on menstrual hygiene and the associated social stigma are on view at the Lalit Kala Akademi here.
Gera, who had previously done a photographic series called "Sacred Transformations" on acid attack survivors, is now exhibiting another 35-photo series 'Sacred Stains' that touches upon various aspects of menstruation.
The photographs showcase the sorrows, problems,and joys related to periods and are a voice of women who lack privacy, safety and dignity they deserve during their periods.
Highlights of the exhibition include photographs showing unsafe methods of absorbing menstrual blood -- ash, sawdust, leaves and even sand, and how women juggle an often painful biological process along with battling shame around blood stains and buying sanitary products.
However, there are photographs also on communities celebrating the first menstrual cycles and women gaining tax exemption on sanitary napkins.
The exhibition concludes Sunday.
--IANS
sj/prs
