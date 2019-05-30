Phunsog to be first VC of Ladakh University

C. Phunsog, a retired (IAS) of 1972 batch, has been appointed the first Vice of University.

Satya Pal Malik, who is also the of the varsity, approved the appointment of Phunsog on Thursday.

Phunsog had an illustrious career of three and a half decades in the IAS having served as the of and to the

He belongs to Leh district of region and his appointment has been made to kickstart the functioning of this newly established university.

--IANS

sq/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)