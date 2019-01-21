'Kikli Kalerdi' singer unveils song with Rajasthani flavour

Pinky Maidasani, popular for singing "Kikli Kalerdi" for the film "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", has released "Bullet wale saiyaan", which has a touch of Rajasthani folk music.

The single was released under on Monday.

"'Bullet wale saiyaan' is a desi folk original song. It also has rap with catchy lyrics. The song has been penned and composed by Sandy Taneja," Pinky said in a statement.

"The video is a treat to eyes. On one side, we see desert and on the other, it has varied colours," she added.

She has also sung jingles and done voice-over for commercials of brands like Raymond, fans, Amul and Skoda.

--IANS

nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)