Business Standard

'Kikli Kalerdi' singer unveils song with Rajasthani flavour

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Singer Pinky Maidasani, popular for singing "Kikli Kalerdi" for the film "Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana", has released "Bullet wale saiyaan", which has a touch of Rajasthani folk music.

The single was released under Future Wings Music on Monday.

"'Bullet wale saiyaan' is a desi folk original song. It also has rap with catchy lyrics. The song has been penned and composed by Sandy Taneja," Pinky said in a statement.

"The video is a treat to eyes. On one side, we see desert and on the other, it has varied colours," she added.

She has also sung jingles and done voice-over for commercials of brands like Raymond, Havells fans, Amul and Skoda.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 18:26 IST

