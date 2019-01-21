We regret not having Sanjay Dutt in 'Total Dhamaal': Director

Filmmaker says he regrets not bringing on board for "Total Dhamaal", the upcoming entertainer in the "Dhamaal" franchise.

At the trailer launch of the on Monday, when Kumar was asked why Sanjay is not seen in the even though he played a pivotal role in the comedy franchise's last instalment, the said: "It could have been really fun if Sanjay would have been part of this film, but unfortunately when we were shooting for the film, he did not have dates. Since it is a multi-starrer film, bringing so many big actors together is not easy at all. We both, Sanjay and I are unhappy about it, but we regret it."

In the "Double Dhamaal", Sanjay played Kabir Nayak. The three main actors of the film Riteish Deshmukh, and remain the same in the new instalment.

"Total Dhamaal" also features Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Boman Irani, and among others. It is slated to release on February 22.

