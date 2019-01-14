Plane crash in Iran kills 7

At least seven people were killed and another was injured in a 707 plane crash near the Iranian city on Monday, the media reported.

The cargo plane with 16 on board crashed in a residential area, 45 km west of Tehran, the (ISNA) quoted Pir Hossein Kolivand, of the of Iran, as saying.

The plane was flying from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek and was carrying a cargo of meat to Iran, the said in a statement.

It was supposed to land in but chose to land in the for an unknown reason, Naser Charkhsaz, of Iran's Red Crescent Society, told ISNA.

According to Press TV, the pilot took the plane to the by mistake, which was not suited for large cargo

After landing in the wrong airport, the plane got out of control and overshot the runway, hitting an empty residential building and catching fire.

It was not clear who owned the plane. A for Iran's civil department said the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while said it was operated by Iran's

