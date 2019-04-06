Please maintain decorum while speaking: Sushma to Rahul

Union Minister and senior BJP on Saturday asked to maintain decorum in his speeches following his remarks on BJP veteran

"Rahulji -- Advaniji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech," she tweeted.

Targeting the Prime Minister, Gandhi on Friday said Narendra Modi always claims that senior is his "guru", but Modi has never respected him and virtually driven him out of the party.

"The BJP has no culture of respecting its senior leaders. Hinduism has a rich tradition of 'Guru-Shishya' but today those who speak of Hindutva have no regard for their party elders," Gandhi has said.

