Rahul greets Wayanad woman for clearing UPSC exam

A day after Sreedhanya Suresh from cleared the (UPSC) civil service exam-2018, Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from the same seat, congratulated her for being the first tribal woman from the district to attain that feat.

"Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from to be selected for the civil service. Sreedhanya's hard work and dedication have helped make her dream come true. I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great success in her chosen career," Gandhi tweeted.

She was ranked 410th in the Civil Services Examination, 2018 conducted by the UPSC.

--IANS

