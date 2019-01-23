JUST IN
Pliskova stuns Williams to advance to Australian Open semis

IANS  |  Melbourne 

In a stunning comeback, Karolina Pliskova advanced to the semi-final of the Australian Open here on Wednesday by beating Serena Williams 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

The Czech world No. 7 recovered from 1-5 down and four match points in the final set to edge past the American grand slam star and world No. 16 in 2 hours and 10 minutes, reports Efe news.

Pliskova will play Japan's world No. 4 Naomi Osaka in the Thursday semi-finals. Earlier in the day, Osaka beat Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-1.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 14:12 IST

