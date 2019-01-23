Pliskova stuns Williams to advance to Australian Open semis

In a stunning comeback, advanced to the semi-final of here on Wednesday by beating 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

The Czech world No. 7 recovered from 1-5 down and four match points in the final set to edge past the American grand slam star and world No. 16 in 2 hours and 10 minutes, reports Efe news.

Pliskova will play Japan's world No. 4 Naomi Osaka in the Thursday semi-finals. Earlier in the day, Osaka beat Ukraine's 6-4, 6-1.

--IANS

kk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)