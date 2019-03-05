World Bank-India ink $250-mn pact to boost rural income

The and the on Tuesday signed a $250-million agreement for the National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) focused on promoting "women-owned and women-led" and non- enterprises.

The National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) is in addition to the $500-million National Rural Livelihoods Project (NRLP) approved by the in July 2011, said a statement by the

"The (NRLM) aims to alleviate rural poverty and create sustainable livelihood opportunities in rural communities by promoting sustainable community-based institutions," said Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs,

"This additional funding will help give impetus to the poverty alleviation measures by the government and ensure equitable and inclusive growth in the country," he added.

Besides, the NERTP will support enterprise development programmes for rural poor women and youth by creating a platform to including start-up financing options to build their individual and collectively-owned and managed enterprises.

The other key component of the project, added the World Bank, includes developing using to help small collectives scale up and engage with the market.

Additionally, the project will continue to give technical assistance, skills building and investment support to strengthen women-owned and women-led collectives diversify into high value and non-farm commodities such as commercial crops and and fisheries.

The $250-million loan from the (IBRD) has a 5-year grace period, and a final maturity of 20 years.

--IANS

ravi/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)