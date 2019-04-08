Police seize Rs 8 crore cash in Hyderabad

In a massive cash haul days before the election, police here seized Rs 8 crore on Monday.

The cash was seized in Narayanguda in the heart of the city, making it the biggest seizure so far in Telangana.

Police initially seized Rs 2 crore cash from a car while checking vehicles and based on the information given by the two persons in the car, another Rs 6 crore was seized from five persons near a bank, informed sources said.

With this, the police have seized about Rs13 crore in unaccounted cash in the last three days.

The police across Telangana have seized Rs 26.73 crore, before Monday's seizure in

Police had said on Sunday that police seized Rs 4.92 crore during the last two days. He said the 'illegal' cash meant for distribution among voters was seized at several places in the city.

The also said those apprehended belonged to a single political party but did not reveal its identity.

Elections to all 17 seats in the state are scheduled on April 11.

--IANS

ms/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)