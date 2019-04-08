Ahmedabad court summons Rahul in defamation case

The Metropolitan Court on Monday issued summons to and following a criminal suit filed by the District for their public statements about illegal deposits after demonetization.

The District Cooperative Bank, which was once led by BJP and its Ajay Patel, had last year filed two separate cases against the two leaders under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with punishment for criminal

had tweeted #ShahZyadaKhaGaya and Surjewala had held a press conference on June 22 last year alleging that the bank, which according to them had links with Shah, was involved in a scam of Rs 750 crore after demonetization.

The leaders had claimed that huge amounts of cash had been deposited in a hurry in the in just five days after the Centre decided to demonetize high-value currency notes in November 2016.

The and its claimed that the statements calling them as 'scamsters' had damaged the bank's reputation and affected future deposits in the bank.

The court asked both the leaders to remain present in the court on May 27.

--IANS

desai/mr

