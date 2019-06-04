Political violence, threats continue in Bengal

Two local leaders of Trinamool Congress were chased and threatened in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district while a BJP worker was beaten up in South 24 Parganas district allegedly by Trinamool party cadres, police said on Tuesday.
"Two local leaders of Trinamool Congress were chased on Tuesday. They escaped unhurt as it was just a ploy to scare them," said an officer of the Ghokshadanga police station.
He noted that the incident was a repercussion of a BJP leader receiving threats from Trinamool members on Monday.
In another incident, a private medical doctor in South 24 Parganas district was beaten up and his chamber vandalised by a group of people allegedly because a BJP flag was hoisted on the premises.
According to the police, a BJP worker in Raidighi was beaten up by Trinamool workers. He is being treated in a local hospital.
--IANS
