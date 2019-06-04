Court seeks jail's report on Nirbhaya case convicts

A court on Tuesday asked the Jail authorities to file a status report on July 19, the next date of hearing, on the four convicts of the December 16, 2012 case.

Asking the Jail superintendent to appear in person along with report, the court sought details on various legal remedies that the four death row convicts had availed and those that were pending.

The court order came on a plea filed by parents of the December 16, 2012 rape victim, seeking to expedite their hanging in the case.

The 23-year-old student was assaulted and raped on the night of December 16, 2012 inside a moving bus in south by six men. Later she was thrown out of bus along with her male friend. She died on December 29, 2012 at a where she had been shifted for advanced medical care.

The for the victim's parents urged early execution of the death sentences awarded to the convicts. In the petition, they said not only was the entire nation awaiting execution of the death sentences, but the whole world was looking towards the Indian judicial system.

On May 5, 2017, the apex court upheld the death sentences awarded by a trial court and confirmed by the High Court to the four convicts -- Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22), (23) and Singh (31).

One of the accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly hanged himself in jail, while another, a juvenile, was released after serving a three-year term in a reform facility.

