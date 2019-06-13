Politics divides, but cricket unites Goa rival netas at India-Pak WC match

If divides, cricket "especially an versus match" unites, said Vijai Sardesai, whose photographs at with newly elected MLA Monserrate went viral on Thursday.

Photographs of the duo, from the ruling Forward and Monserrate from the Congress, exiting the airport with a trolley backed with suitcases had attracted much criticism from in Goa, who took potshots at the two politicians -- at different ends of the political spectrum -- for travelling abroad together.

Reacting to the criticism, tweeted: "In Goa, you might find us on opposing sides, trying our best to bowl each other out politically, but when # takes on # in on the 16th, we'll both be together on the side of our great nation, rooting for our boys from the stands! #WorldCup 2019".

Monserrate won a bitter contest in the May 19 assembly bypoll for the Panaji seat. Incidentally, he was a part of Sardesai's Forward, before he quit the regional party on bypoll eve to join the

