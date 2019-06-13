In Indore, an abrupt end to national anthem for Vande Mataram

Was it a plain goofup or ideological zeal that forced the congregation to abandon the recital of midway and sing Vand instead? Just as Municipal Corporations budget session was to commence on Wednesday, the gathering began reciting The stopped them abruptly and asked them to render instead.

As per the Corporation protocol, the programmes begin with the rendition of and the is sung at the conclusion.

But the video clip of the abrupt stoppage of national song has gone viral. Malini Gaud, who also happens to be the local BJP MLA, is seen stopping rendition of the anthem meeting. The BJP has a majority at

According to witnesses, while the was being sung, some members started rendering national song and sang it to the last word.

Meanwhile, the opposition corporators have demanded action against members who had insulted the national anthem. of Opposition Fauziya of lodged a complaint.

"We have lodged a complaint with the and we will also over disrespect to the national anthem," Fauziya Ali said.

IMC said he and the had apologised for the gaffe.

"I have apologised and the has also expressed an apology in the matter," Naruka said.

Naruka said, "The mistake has possibly occurred following a corporator's slip of the tongue. I don't feel it was due to anybody's ill intention."

"So, the incident should not be given undue importance," said Naruka.

According to sources, deliberately disrupting the national anthem or stopping its recital midway, invites three years imprisonment.

Ali says even if the anthem was started before the programme, the rendition should have been allowed. could have followed. The BJP councillors say the mix-up was caused by the commotion created by the opposition members.

Gaud has helped earn the tag of India's cleanest city three years in a row. She was honoured by during the cleanliness survey awards in March this year.

--IANS

naidu/prs

