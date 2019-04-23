Polling begins for J&K's Anantnag LS seat

Amid unprecedented security, polling started on Tuesday for the first phase of the three-phased Lok Sabha seat in Jammu and Kashmir, election officials said.

Polling began at 7 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

Heavy deployment of THE (CAPF) and state police has been made to secure the polling stations and provide safety to the voters.

Security forces are also deployed along roads and hillside areas overlooking the polling stations to prevent militants from disrupting the poll process.

Mobile and have been suspended for the day as a precautionary measure.

Very few people were seen at the 714 polling stations set up for 5,23,566 voters in six polling segments of Bijbehara, Pahalgam, Shangus, Anantnag, Kokernag and Dooru.

Poll authorities have set up 26 polling stations outside the valley for Kashmiri Pandit migrant voters.

Of these, 21 have been set up in Jammu, four in and one in district.

Mehbooba Mufti, the President, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, state of the Congress, Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference, Sofi Yusuf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, of the People's Conference are in the fray in this constituency.

A from Uttar Pradesh, and a lone female candidate, Ridwana Sanam are also in the run.

