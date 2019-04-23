Voting for Goa's 2 LS, 3 bypolls begins

Voting for Goa's two seats and three Assembly bypolls got underway at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to 11,35,811 voters, which includes 5,55,768 male voters and 5,80,043 female voters are eligible to cast ballot at the 1,652 polling stations across the coastal state.

"We are targetting 80 per cent voting throughout the state," said on Monday. In the 2014 election, the polling percentage was 76.82 per cent.

12 aspirants are in the fray for two seats namely North and South and 16 candidates contesting the three Assembly bypolls from Mapusa, Shiroda and Mandrem constituencies.

Among the key contestants for the general elections, four-term and Union for AYUSH Shripad Naik takes on state for the North seat, while in South Goa sitting is contesting against former and candidate

In the bypolls, Congress' Joshua D'Souza, son of former deputy late whose death necessitated the bypoll at Mapusa assembly seat, is contesting against Congress' Sudhir Kandolkar.

In Mandrem, BJP's Dayanand Sopte is facing a challenge from Congress' Babi Bagkar and Jeet Arolkar, while in the bypoll, BJP's Subhash Shirodkar, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's and Congress' Mahadev Naik are engaged in a tri-corner contest.

