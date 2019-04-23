Assam votes in 3rd phase Lok Sabha polls

Voting for the third phase of polling for the four constituencies in began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, election officials said.

Polls are being held across 9,577 polling centres in the Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Barpeta and constituencies.

A total of 74,77,062 eligible voters including 36,61,570 females and 157 third gender voters are expected to seal the fate of 54 candidates

Seventeen candidates are in the fray for Guwahati, 15 for Dhubri, 13 for Barpeta and nine for Kokrajhar.

In Assam, 10 constituencies have already gone to the polls -- five each in the first and second phase of polling held on April 11 and April 18.

--IANS

ah/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)