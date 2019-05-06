JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Voting begins for phase five LS polls in Bengal

Voting begins in 51 seats in 5th phase of LS polls

Business Standard

Polling begins in four LS seats in Jharkhand

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Polling began on Monday for four parliamentary constituencies of Jharkhand at 7 a.m., said an official.

In the state's second phase of Lok Sabha election, the voting is underway at Ranchi, Khuti, Hazaribagh and Koderma. The polling will end at 4 p.m.

A total of 61 candidates are in the fray for the four seats including 14 in Koderma, 20 in Ranchi, 11 in Khunti and 16 in Hazaribgh.

A total of 65,87,028 voters are eligible to cast their votes on these seats across 8,834 polling booths.

--IANS

ns/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 07:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU