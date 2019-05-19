Polling in Punjab largely peaceful: CM

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said here on Sunday by and large polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state was peaceful.

"One murder was reported from Tarn Taran. As per the initial police report, it was a case of personal enmity," he told reporters.

He said the law and order situation was good.

First Published: Sun, May 19 2019. 17:38 IST

