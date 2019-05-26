Possible to cobble non-BJP majority alliance in Goa: Former Dy CM

There is a possibility that the Congress, along with MGP and some other non-BJP MLAs, can come together to form a majority coalition, but the decision to approve the alignment will be taken by the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party's central committee, party MLA and former Deputy said.

Dhavalikar, who is now a lone member of the MGP, after two of the regional party's MLAs following a split joined the BJP two months back, also said that there is nothing "proper or improper" in

When asked if there was a possibility of the Congress, MGP and other non BJP MLAs in the state Assembly coming together to form a majority coalition, Dhavalikar said: "Of course, this can happen, but whether we should support them or not, it is up to the (MGP) central committee".

After the results of the four Assembly bypolls were declared on May 23, the BJP now has 17 MLAs in the 40-member state legislative Assembly. The ruling coalition is currently supported by three MLAs of the Forward party and three independent legislators.

Despite MGP's public announcement of withdrawal of support from the BJP-led coalition government, after the saffron party engineered a split in the MGP ranks and dropped Dhavalikar as Deputy from the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet in March, the regional party has still not withdrawn its formal letter of support, which was submitted to Governor at the time of government formation, following the demise of former late Manohar Parrikar.

Dhavalikar's comments come at a time, when newly elected MLA Atanasio Monserrate announced on May 23, that the would aim to cobble a new non-BJP coalition government in the state.

The currently has 15 MLAs and needs the support of Forward MLAs, and at least three more MLAs to reach a simple majority in the 40-member House.

Apart from the BJP, Congress, Goa Forward contingents and three independent MLAs, the Goa legislative Assembly also comprises of one MLA and Dhavalikar himself.

--IANS

maya/rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)