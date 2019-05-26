Saumitra Khan lone Muslim face of BJP, community number goes up to 27

will be the lone Muslim face of the in the new where the representation of this minority community has gone up to 27 from 22 in the outgoing House.

Khan was elected from Bishnupur in and is the only Muslim among the 303 members of the

From among the allies, Lok Janshakti Party's will enter the of Parliament from Khagaria in

Other 25 Muslim members of the new are from the Opposition parties.

The Muslim representation in the 16th Lok Sabha had dipped to its lowest so far at 22. In 15th Lok Sabha, there were 33 members of the community. The highest number of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha was in 1980, when 49 members of the community were elected.

The had fielded six Muslim candidates. Khan, a former Trinamool member who switched to BJP ahead of the polls, won from Bishnupur in West Bengal, where the 'lotus' bloomed and the BJP won 18 of the total 42 seats.

Khan defeated Trinamool's Shyamlal Santra by a margin of 78,047 votes. Khan got 6,57,019 votes in his favour.

The BJP had fielded Mafuja Khatun from Jangipur, a constituency where 61.79 per cent of the population is Muslim. She was third while the winner was Trinamool's Khalilur Rahaman. The seat was earlier represented by Congress's Abhijit Mukherjee, son of former Abhijit was second garnering 2,55,836 votes.

Humayun Kabir was another BJP candidate who contested from Murshidabad, where the community comprises 66 per cent of the population. Kabir got 2,47,809 votes but remained third.

Other Muslim candidates of the party failed to save their deposits. The party had fielded three Muslim candidates in Sofi Yousuf contested from Anantnag and garnered only 10,225 votes. Mohammad Maqbool War got 7,894 votes in Baramula while Sheikh got 4,631 votes in

Most of the elected Muslim candidates belong to the (5) and Trinamool (5), followed by the (3), (3) and the National Conference (3).

and West Bengal, which have a considerable Muslim population, are sending six MPs each from the community. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, no Muslim candidate had won from as the BJP had won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.

candidates from Ghazipur, Fazalur Rahman from Saharanpur and Danish Ali in Amroha, and Samajwadi Party's from Rampur, Shafique Rehman Barq from Sambhal and ST Hasan from Moradabad made their way to the Lok Sabha.

The Congress had fielded six Muslim candidates in Uttar Pradesh, but none of them won a seat.

Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state, has elected three MPs, all from the National Conference. Bihar, which had sent four Muslim MPs to the Lok Sabha in 2014, will only have two MPs from the community this year. Besides Kaisar while another is of the Congress, who won from Kishanganj.

Three Muslim candidates won from Kerala, while two from will also be in the 17th Lok Sabha.

of the won the lone seat in Lakshadweep. The Congress' also won the Faridkot seat from Indian Union candidate won from Ramanathapuram in

The All India Majlis-e-Itthadul Muslimeen will have two candidates in Parliament - from and from Aurangabad in Jaleel's victory gains significance as Aurangabad is not a Muslim majority constituency.

The party in had formed an alliance with Bahugan Aghadi.

