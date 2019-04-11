Shrinking Jet cancels international departures for one night (Roundup)

With its fleet size further shrinking to 14 aircraft, debt-ridden on Thursday suspended long-haul West-bound flight departures for one night and invited government scrutiny over the airline's regulatory compliance.

The development came after the once premier was left with only 14 aircraft from around 120 last year, triggering speculations over its survival as a lengthy stake sale process continued.

On Thursday, senior government officials said that they were closely monitoring the operational situation at Jet to ensure its compliance with overseas flying rules.

But by the end of the day, the itself cancelled long-haul West-bound international departures for one night.

According to insiders, only long-haul West-bound international departures have been called-off from Thursday night to Friday morning.

"Long-haul international departures have been called-off for one night. The situation is dynamic but majority of the current operations remain intact," an told IANS in

Earlier in the day, official sources said that the airline was currently operating only about 14 aircraft -- down from 26 last week -- and this might lead to suspension of its international operations.

As per rules, an airline needs to have a minimum of 20 aircraft to be eligible to operate international flights.

Till recently, the airline operated 26 aircraft, including A330s, 777s, 737-800 and ATRs, to various destinations like London, Toronto, Singapore, Amsterdam, Paris, and domestic sectors like Mumbai-Delhi, among others.

It apparently owns 16 out of these 26 aircraft.

In another development, some aircraft lessors on Thursday withdrew their de-registration request with the government.

If these aircraft came back to operation, experts said that Jet could again have 21 aircraft in its fleet, the bare minimum required for

On its part, the airline has cancelled operations to and from and its flights to and the Northeast.

"#ADVISORY: @jetairways (9W) has suspended its services to and from until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their or the airline directly (info@jetairways.com) for available options," the in tweeted.

Jet said in a statement: "Jet Airways' flight 9W 615 to and 9W 675 to Guwahati of tomorrow April 12, 2019, has been cancelled due to operational reasons.

"Similarly, 9W 676 Dehradun to Kolkata via Guwahati has been cancelled on the same date until further notice. Guests have been duly informed and refunds are being processed. sincerely regrets inconvenience caused to its guests."

is in the midst of a severe liquidity crisis that has affected its operations and resulted in the grounding of several of its aircraft.

The latest development came a day after lenders of the tweaked the terms for stake sale and also extended the submission deadline for expression of interest (EoI) bids from

At present, the airline owes over Rs 8,000 crore to a consortium of lenders led by the

Last Tuesday, the airline was served a legal notice by a section of its pilots demanding payment of salaries, due since January 1, 2019, by April 14.

Subsequently, its said that the company is working with the lenders on the balance sheet restructuring plan and will inform the employees about the progress of the process by early next week.

Besides the employees, the airline's aircraft lessors too are upset with the current financial situation, with some of them requesting the of Civil (DGCA) to de-register their aircraft leased to the company.

The de-registration request section on the DGCA's website on Thursday showed that lessors have applied to de-register 14 aircraft owing to unpaid dues. However, some lessors have also withdrawn their de-registration request.

