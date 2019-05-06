JUST IN
Business Standard

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

IANS  |  London 

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, Duke of Sussex Prince harry announced on Monday.

Prince Harry said they were both "absolutely thrilled" and thanked the public for their support during the pregnancy, the BBC reported.

The newborn -- who arrived at 5.26 a.m (local time) -- weighs 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

--IANS

soni/nir

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 19:24 IST

