Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby boy

-
ALSO READ
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now on Instagram!
Royal family reveals favourite moments of 2018
Meghan Markle's father makes another emotional plea for contact
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton visit church amid rumours of alleged feud
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to move into new royal cottage
-
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy, Duke of Sussex Prince harry announced on Monday.
Prince Harry said they were both "absolutely thrilled" and thanked the public for their support during the pregnancy, the BBC reported.
The newborn -- who arrived at 5.26 a.m (local time) -- weighs 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
--IANS
soni/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU