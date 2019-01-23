Priyanka can do no magic: SP

JUST IN
IANS  |  Lucknow 

A Samajwadi Party leader said on Wednesday that Congress President Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi, appointed General Secretary in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, won't be able to do "chamatkar" (magic) in the Lok Sabha elections.

"She has been tasked to look after party affairs in a certain part of the state... This is their internal matter but in my view it is not going to yield any tectonic shift in favour of the Congress," said SP's Sunil Singh Sajan.

A party spokesman, he added: "There will be no 'chamatkar' as such by Priyanka's entry."

