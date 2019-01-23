Priyanka can do no magic: SP

A said on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi, appointed in charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, won't be able to do "chamatkar" (magic) in the elections.

"She has been tasked to look after party affairs in a certain part of the state... This is their internal matter but in my view it is not going to yield any tectonic shift in favour of the Congress," said SP's

A party spokesman, he added: "There will be no 'chamatkar' as such by Priyanka's entry."

--IANS

md/mr/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)