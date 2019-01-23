BJP will conduct caste-based census in 2021: Sushil Modi

and on Wednesday said the BJP will conduct a caste-based census in 2021 if the party remains in power.

"The BJP will conduct caste-based census in 2021," said here at a function.

said it would be the first time after 1931 when a caste-based census would be conducted in the country.

He added that reservation in jobs and educational institutions should be given according to the population of different castes.

Two days ago, Chief Minister stressed the need for a caste-based census.

"There is a need for a caste-based census in the country. It will reveal many things. The last such census was conducted in 1931," had said.

