Rs 10 lakh, job to family of deceased drain cleaner: Kejriwal

on Wednesday met the family of a labourer who died while cleaning a drain here on Sunday and announced financial help of Rs 10 lakh to his family and a job to one member of the family.

"A labourer died here while cleaning a drain. It is very sad and painful. The government has set a very stringent norm for cleaning drains and sewers. But many times, some contractors and engineers violate the rule and ask the labourers to enter the drain or sewer without proper safety kit and all," Kejriwal told the media.

"This also prima facie looks like a similar case. We will take strong action against the and the involved in this," he said.

The labourer died on Sunday while cleaning a drain at Wazirabad at the behest of a

"The government will give financial help of Rs 10 lakh and also provide job to one member of the family.

"I will myself take a meeting and ensure that the contractors or anyone don't violate the rules for cleaning of drains and sewer so that such incidents don't occur again.

"The has made several violations and action will be taken accordingly; we will also look into the role of the engineers," said the

--IANS

