Priyanka 'chickened out' from Varanasi: Jaitley

Jaitley on Thursday took a swipe at the over Vadra not contesting against in and said she has "chickened out" and the country has been denied the opportunity to see that "it does not accept inexperienced dynasts with no other credentials".

In a blog post "Refuge in Wayanad and a Refuge Away From - The Story of a Family Dynasty", Jaitley said that two major political developments took place on Thursday. The first, he said, was the "huge road show" of Modi at and the second was "surreptitious announcement" by the of fielding "a political lightweight" against the stalwart.

"The build-up of the last two weeks had been that would be fielded against the She rejoiced in giving daily bytes to the media that she was ready to take on the Her brother claimed that the party was building up the suspense for an eventual thriller," Jaitley said.

"Obviously, she quietly chickened out of the contest. I am deeply disappointed with the party's decision of not fielding from Varanasi. The last two months that she has been in the public life has driven home the point -- ' has changed, dynasties don't matter'," he wrote.

Jaitley said that the myths about Priyanka Gandhi stand eroded.

He said that India's conventional wisdom has been "bund mutthi to laakh ki, khul gayi to khaak ki" (a hidden thing is worth a lakh but once opened it has no value) and the myth of "Priyanka will make a difference" was worth a lakh.

"Today, the myth has lost its value. The cards are out in the open for public scrutiny," he said.

The said that the Gandhis must introspect the plight of Amethi and in the last 40 years and compare it to what the Prime Minister has done in Varanasi in the past five years.

"I had only hoped that Varanasi will give the new an opportunity to decide the fate of a tried, tested and successful leader as against a new political dynast. Just repeating the same five sentences several times a day and not getting out of the obsession of 'hamara parivar' (our family) does not impress 'New India' any more.

"I am sad that new has been denied the opportunity to establish that it does not accept inexperienced dynasts with no other credentials. India is not a banana republic. It is the world's largest democracy," he said.

Jaitley said that the episode has established one additional point. "It is only juvenile politics, where a family lives under an illusion that people will accept it irrespective of credentials, which persuades you to build a climax of Priyanka taking on the Prime Minister and then suffer the wrath of the anti-climax."

The Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of former MLA from Varanasi, ending speculation of Priyanka Gandhi being fielded from the constituency.

Jaitley said Modi's roadshow culminated in the customary and if the size of the support expressed at the roadshow is any indication, he is well on the way to repeating or even increasing the 2014 victory margin.

"Even a casual visitor to Varanasi would tell you the difference which the Prime Minister has made in his constituency in the last five years."

He said the new highways, arterial roads, ghats, railway station, airport, steamer in the Ganga and the modernisation of the are only a few examples of the change that has happened in Varanasi.

He also referred to the proposed corridor connecting the Ganga Ghats with the in one of the world's oldest cities.

