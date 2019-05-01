Priyanka chides kids for speaking against PM

-
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, came across a group of school children while campaigning in Amethi.
The children saw her and started clapping and shouting slogans 'Chowkidar chor hai'. Priyanka looked on amused when the emboldened children shouted another slogan that included an expletive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Priyanka immediately stopped the children and saisd, "yeh wala achcha nahin hai. Achche bachche bano aur achcha bolo". The children then started shouting "Rahul Gandhi zindabad" and Priyanka moved on.
After the video clip of the incident went viral on the social media, Union minister Smriti Irani posted the video clip on Twitter but apparently edited out the portion where Priyanka is seen pulling up the children for mouthing expletives.
She also wrote, "Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a Prime Minister has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone???"
