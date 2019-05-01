Priyanka chides kids for speaking against PM

Vadra, on Wednesday, came across a group of school children while campaigning in

The children saw her and started clapping and shouting slogans 'Chowkidar chor hai'. Priyanka looked on amused when the emboldened children shouted another slogan that included an expletive for

Priyanka immediately stopped the children and saisd, "yeh wala achcha nahin hai. Achche bachche bano aur achcha bolo". The children then started shouting "Rahul zindabad" and Priyanka moved on.

After the video clip of the incident went viral on the social media, posted the video clip on but apparently edited out the portion where Priyanka is seen pulling up the children for mouthing expletives.

She also wrote, "Uncouth to the core. Imagine the filthiest of abuses that a has to endure from people whose only claim to fame is a nose. Lutyens outrage anyone???"

--IANS

amita/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)