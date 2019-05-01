Spouses sweat it out for bigwigs in Jharkhand

members, mainly spouses, campaigning for candidates are common feature in elections. In Jharkhand, spouses of political bigwigs, including Munda, and are sweating it out as political and actual temperatures soar for the last three phases of polling.

Three constituencies -- Ranchi, Khuti and Hazaribagh -- in go to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6.

Former Chief Munda, who is a BJP candidate from Khuti, is trying hard to pacify the masses angry over the state's BJP government's move to amend the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

attempted to amend the CNT Act -- which safeguarded land rights of the tribal people -- to acquire land for industrialists, but could not succeed as returned the bill asking the state for a rethink.

Munda's wife Meera Munda, who is campaigning in and other areas of the Khuti Lok Sabha seat, does not fail to remind the people of her husband's work in the region during his tenure as an MLA between 1995 and 2014.

Puniti Sinha, who is campaigning for her in Hazaribagh, keeps telling the voters about the work done by She also does not fail to remind the people about the progress of the airport project in the constituency and the railway line between Koderma and Hazaribagh.

Punam Azad is seeking votes for her husband Kriti Jha Azad, who has been fielded by the from lost his traditional Darbhanga seat to the RJD in seat-sharing among the partners.

Considered an outsider in the coal city, he is not getting any support from the cadres in the constituency. No was present when he had filed his nomination papers in

His wife however, is trying to connect with the city and its people by calling herself their She also reminds people that she has studied at the

In Ranchi, is campaigning for her husband former Union Minister and Congress

For the women in the fray, their husbands are lending as much support. Former is campaigning for his wife Geeta Koda, who is Congress candidate against BJP from Chaibasa.

is a from the constituency, which was earlier represented by her husband. He vacated the seat after getting elected to the Chaibasa Lok Sabha seat in 2009. Facing several corruption charges, is not contesting elections this time.

