Priyanka Chopra gets 'new twin' in New York

Actress-producer has unveiled her wax figure in here and says it will be followed by a launch in three other countries.

took to to share the photographs, and opened up about the entire process of how it all was done.

In stories, she said that the process began six months back, and shared clips showing the team of taking her measurements and working together to get the statue done in a perfect way.

She then shared an image where she is posing with the statue, with the caption: "My New Twin".

In the figure in New York, she is seen wearing a red flowing gown, bringing back memories of her red iconic look from It also has a bit of sparkle as the figure also sports a replica diamond wedding ring.

"Coming to other locations soon... Four figures -- UK, Australia, coming up! Thank you to the Madame Tussaud's team," she posted.

The four statues will be launched in London, and

--IANS

sug/rb/ab

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)