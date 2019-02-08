Deepa Mehta to be feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Acclaimed Indo-Canadian filmmaker Mehta will be given by the Academy of and Television.

A post on the official account from The read: "We are thrilled to announce that Mehta will be given We are proud to recognise the artistry of Ms. Mehta and the tremendous impact she has had on the fabric of Canada's entertainment industry."

Mehta, best known for her Elements Trilogy - "Fire", "Earth" and "Water" - replied: "Thank you so much The You made my day - hell, my year!"

are awards given annually by the Academy of and Television recognising excellence in Canadian film, English-language television, and

Mehta's "Earth" was submitted by as its official entry for the for Best Foreign Language Film, and "Water" was Canada's official entry for for Best Foreign Language Film. "Earth" was the first to receive an nomination.

In May 2012, Mehta received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honour in the performing arts.

