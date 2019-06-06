Priyanka Chopra recreates 'desi girl' moment

Jonas, who was given the 'desi' epithet after her song "Desi girl" from the movie "Dostana", has recreated her same look for a magazine cover.

Dressed in a golden sari by Tarun Tahiliani, flaunted her bare back while doing a photo shoot for American magazine 2019 issue.

The "Quantico" on Thursday took to and uploaded several photographs, showcasing her 'desi' look in different types of saris.

But it's her bare back photograph which is most talked about. Even her husband could not resist commenting on Priyanka's photograph. Nick posted fire emojis on the image.

After her photo shoot in saris, spoke about her love for the six yard attire.

"Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn't go out of style when the seasons change. The 'sari' is one of the most iconic and recognised silhouettes from India," she captioned the image.

"To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I'm wearing one," she wrote.

Apart from the golden sari, Priyanka is seen wearing Sabyasachi Mukherji's creations -- a sari with a belt to accentuate her hourglass figure.

--IANS

