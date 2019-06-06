Stapleton feels honoured to sing Randy Newman's song

Grammy Award-winning has lent his voice to the end-credit version of "The ballad of the lonesome cowboy", an original song from the forthcoming film " 4". He says its a tremendous honour to get to sing a song composed by Academy Award-winning

"To me what has made the 'Toy Story' films hold up over time has been the strength of the stories and the songs and the writing and the characters," Stapleton said in a statement.

"There's something for people of all ages to enjoy in the world that is 'Toy Story'. It's a tremendous honour to get to sing a song in what is without question one of the most iconic animated franchises in history," he added.

famously wrote the song "You've got a friend in me" for the original "Toy Story" film, "Strange things", "When she loved me" and the Oscar-winning song "We belong together" for " 3".

"The ballad of the lonesome cowboy" was written from character Woody's perspective. Newman was excited to hear Stapleton would record the end credit version of the song and said: " did a great job on this song."

According to Newman, " 4" has great emotional depth.

"Important things are happening to people we love. There's plenty of action, but there's a lot of deeper stuff. This picture had a lot of opportunity to do things of some depth emotionally-but not overdo it," he said.

For "Toy Story 4", Newman also composed the song "I can't let you throw yourself away".

The film's said Newman's " defines these movies". "I can't imagine making a fourth one without Randy Newman," Cooley added.

and animated film will release in on June 21. The voice cast of the film includes names like Tom Hanks, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, and

--IANS

sug/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)