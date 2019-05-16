Priyanka Chopra all set for Cannes debut

After becoming the talk of the town for her 2019 Met Gala costume, Priyanka Chopra is now all set to debut at the ongoing Cannes Film festival in France.
The 'Mary Kom' actor shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white bathrobe with her hair tied and holding a cup in her hand. "Good afternoon Cannes," she captioned the image.
In another picture, Priyanka can be seen gazing at the ocean from her balcony.
In the third picture, Priyanka is again seen with a cup in her hand but this time with open hair.
In Met Gala 2019, Priyanka looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit underneath which the actor wore with a sheer silver polka-dotted tights. She topped off her look with a spiked silver crown, which complimented the outfit perfectly.
This will be the first time Priyanka will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes International Film Festival 2019.
