Priyanka Gandhi to hold roadshow in Fatehpur Sikri

will hold an 87-km-long roadshow on April 13 through the Sikri constituency from where Raj Babbar, and state President, is contesting the polls.

leaders said will address an election rally in the constituency on April 15. will address a public rally on April 14 and his Deputy on April 16.

Congress sources said the details of Priyanka Gandhi's roadshow were being worked out.

Sensing victory, the Congress is focusing on Sikri ( rural).

faces a tough challenge from BJP candidate The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has fielded Guddan Pandit, a from Debaai.

--IANS

bk/mr/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)