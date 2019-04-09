Rebel BJP MP in party's list of campaigners in Jharkhand

The BJP on Tuesday released the names of the 40 party leaders, including and as star campaigners in for the Lok Sabha polls.

Interestingly, this list includes Ramtahal Chaudhary, who has already announced his intent to fight the elections as independent.

The BJP has denied tickets to four sitting Lok Sabha MPs from - (Ranchi), (Koderma), (Giridih) and (Khuti).

All these four MPs, who have been denied tickets, figure in the list of the BJP's star campaigners.

Among the other star campaigners are Hema Malini, Sushma Swaraj, former and

Ramtahal Chaudhary, who has announced that he will fight as an independent candidate, is likely to file his nomination for the Ranchi Lok sabha seat on March 18. He is banking on the votes of the Mahto community. According to him, there are five lakh voters of the Mahto caste in the constituency.

BJP however, finds no problem regarding Chaudhary's name in its list of star campaigners.

"He has not quit the party", told IANS.

