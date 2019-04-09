BJP manifesto offers nothing to traders: AAP

A day after the BJP released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the saffron party for not offering any relief to the traders.

Speaking to the media, AAP's New Lok Sabha candidate said the Bharatiya Janata Party, which "harassed the traders of through sealing has also not mentioned any relief from the sealing".

Goyal, who is also the convenor of the AAP's trade and industry wing in Delhi, said that traders across the country and particularly in the national capital have suffered a lot in the last five years because of the BJP and its policies.

"The traders of are very unhappy with BJP and its manifesto. The traders will appeal to the people that they should not vote for the BJP.

"Through demonetisation, GST and sealing the BJP has destroyed trade in Delhi. In their manifesto, there was no mention how the traders will get any relief," he added.

The national capital will go to the polls on May 12.

