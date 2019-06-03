Priyanka, Nick recreate Romeo-Juliet moment

-
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas, a pop singer, recreated the iconic balcony scene from "Romeo and Juliet".
Priyanka accompanied Nick to the iHeart Radio's Wango Tango concert in California on June 2. The singer and his brothers Joe and Kevin -- who together form the Jonas Brothers -- performed their new singles at the gig.
The "Isn't It Romantic" actress posted images from their outing on Instagram, which showed them recreating the iconic but a new version to legendary poet William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet". While Nick stood on a balcony with a paper cup in his hand, Priyanka looked at him from down below.
"Romeo oh Romeo.. and Ava drew #nightout," she captioned the image.
Nick replied: "When bae's been on the gram too much."
On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" and has also signed up for a project with actress Mindy Kaling.
