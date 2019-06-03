'Four More Shots Please!' to be back with season two

"Four More Shots Please!", starring actresses Gupta, and Bani J, will be returning for a second season.

Prime Video made the announcement on Monday, read a statement.

Produced by and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will see the four women making radical choices in love, career and friendship.

Their choices will put them through the grind, make them question their inner being but will ultimately redefine their lives.

The first season of the show premiered in January this year in over 200 countries and territories.

The show also features Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, and

"'Four More Shots Please!' has struck a chord with consumers across the board. The show received an overwhelming response and was appreciated for its fresh, bold and unapologetic take on modern Indian women -- their lives and friendship.

"And we are now thrilled to announce that (characters) Damini, Anjana, Umang and Siddhi will return for another engaging season," said Vijay Subramaniam, of Content, Prime Video,

To this, Pritish Nandy, at Pritish Nandy Communications, added: "The show was loved by both men and women as it explored the nature of relationships, all relationships, and demonstrated how love, ambition, courage and friendship can survive even under the most difficult of circumstances.... The second season takes many new twists and turns. It's delightful. It's addictive."

Nupur Asthana, director of the second season, is "thrilled to be charged with the responsibility of visually crafting the world of the four best friends".

"The almost all-female writer's room and production crew is abuzz with ideas on how their stories evolve from here. Season two will certainly see a lot of new twists in the lives of the young women, following the aftermath of the first season's finale," added Asthana.

"Four More Shots Please!" is written by with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

