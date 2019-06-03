People don't like older women talking about sex: Fonda

finds it disturbing to see people being uncomfortable with older women's sexuality.

During a roundtable, opened up about older women's sexuality and her aim to make people accept it and get them away with the taboos around it,

She said: "Our culture does not like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it.

"But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."

Fonda, 81, shared that in her 40s she made a promise to give a "cultural face to older women" across the globe.

She features in a series "Grace and Frankie", which tells the story of three secretaries, played by Fonda, and Dolly Parton, who get even with their sexist boss.

--IANS

sim/nn/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)