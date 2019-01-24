Priyanka's induction will be game changer: Pilot

-
The appointment of Priyanka Gandhi as the Congress General Secretary for UP East will prove a game changer in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot said on Thursday.
He was speaking at the Jaipur Literature Festival.
"Priyanka has been handling (the Congress) war room for long and hence we should not prejudge her qualities and ability. Rather she should be given a chance to work," said Pilot.
"Now that she has accepted a role in Congress, we shall give a good fight to opposition," he added.
Asked to highlight one quality which Priyanka Gandhi brings on table which Rahul Gandhi lacks, he said that both of them complement each other.
"They have tremendous team spirit... You all shall see in the next few months," he added.
Replying to BJP's comment that Priyanka Gandhi had been brought in because Rahul Gandhi had failed, Pilot said: "If, even after winning three states, they say that Rahul Gandhi has failed, then God bless BJP."
