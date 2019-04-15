Madonna announces new album 'Madame X'

After months of hinting that new was on the way, has finally revealed the name of an upcoming project.

She has given her fans a sense of what her new tunes may sound like via some tantalising social media posts, reports forbes.com.

The uploaded a video to both and on April 14, in which she shared that she has decided to name her new album "Madame X", though she doesn't state when it may arrive.

The name seems to refer to a character, or perhaps an alter ego that has created, who she describes as "a secret agent / travelling around the world / changing identities / fighting for freedom / bringing light to dark places".

then shares a list of descriptions that seem to fit this character, including calling her "a cha cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint and a prostitute".

The first list of descriptors was posted on April 13, while a handful of videos, including the one where she shares that is indeed the name of what will be her next full-length, went up on April 14.

The visual is soundtracked by what is likely a song featured on the album, where Madonna sings: "The thing that hurts the most / is that I wasn't lost," with autotune added for special effect.

--IANS

sug/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)